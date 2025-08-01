The Cincinnati Bengals have started training camp and can not escape the money issues that have followed them as a franchise. They waited a while to re-sign Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, and are currently dealing with a contract issue surrounding their best pass-rusher, Trey Hendrickson. Off the field, they re-upped on their lease at Paycor Stadium to stay until 2036 with options to 2046.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the newly signed stadium lease story. Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn released a statement about the extension and what it means to stay in Cincinnati, which has been their home for so long.

“The Bengals thank Hamilton County and its Commissioners for demonstrating leadership and taking steps that continue moving Cincinnati forward,” said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. “This new lease keeps Paycor Stadium on par with other communities nationwide and a focal point for Cincinnati’s riverfront. More importantly, it solidifies the future of the Bengals in Cincinnati, our beloved home, for many years to come.

“Today’s deal embodies a responsible approach for the future, while at the same time keeping Paycor Stadium a great venue that can provide our great fans the great gameday experience they deserve. We love Cincinnati and are proud to call this town home. The Bengals sincerely thank the community, and we look forward to successful and exciting football seasons ahead.”

The stadium was built in 2000, and part of this new lease allows for its modernization with a $470 million renovation project. This is excellent news for fans and organization members alike.

The Bengals have a reputation for being a cheap organization. They struggled to retain free agents until they drafted Joe Burrow in the 2020 NFL Draft. After taking him with the top pick in that draft, they offered Burrow a massive five-year $275 million contract extension to keep him. But then, they also provided significant extensions for Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, which proved to everyone that this is a different era.

However, the money issues are still popping up with Trey Hendrickson in a contract dispute. He ended his holdout and is back with the team, but he is no closer to signing a new contract with the Bengals than before training camp started.

This news is good because it cements the Bengals in Cincinnati, but if you're Hendrickson, you have to keep a side eye when talking to the Bengals in contract negotiations. This has no impact on the salary cap, which is separate, but Hendrickson is a key reason why the Bengals have found so much success recently.