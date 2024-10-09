The Toronto Maple Leafs decided over the summer that Joseph Woll was the goaltender they intended to move forward with, and allowed Ilya Samsonov to depart via free agency. The team also secured the services of Florida Panthers goaltender Anthony Stolarz to be his backup.

However, the Leafs and Woll have been dealt some adversity on the day that they begin the 2024-25 regular season. Woll is experiencing lower-body tightness and will not be available as the Leafs take on the rival Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night; Stolarz will get the start.

According to Leafs beat writer David Alter, the team has since placed him on Injured Reserve, meaning he will miss the first three games of the season at the minimum, via X.

“The #Leafs have placed Joseph Woll on injured reserve and will be without the services of the goaltender for a minimum of the next three games,”

In the meantime, they have also recalled goaltender Dennis Hildeby from the American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis. The Leafs take on the Canadiens from Bell Centre on Wednesday night starting at 7:00 PM EST.

Leafs head coach Craig Berube is well aware of Toronto's goaltending inexperience

Woll has yet to bear the burden of being a full-time starting goaltender, while Stolarz himself has been a career backup.

According to head coach Craig Berube, he knows his tandem isn't the most experienced, something that will be changing this season, via Maple Leafs Hot Stove.

“I understand what you’re saying. Stolarz has won a Cup and been around,” Berube explained. “He was the backup, but he has been in the league for a while and has pretty good experience in that role. Woll — not as much, but he has come in and played pretty well in big games for the Leafs.

It is a tandem that is going to see more net than they have in the past.”

Berube is also aware of Woll's injury troubles in the past, though he prefers not to talk about it as he wasn't the head coach at the time.

“That is in the past,” he said. “I really can’t comment on that. I was not here. Not being here, not being around it, and not being involved in it makes it hard to answer that question.”

The Leafs will be counting on Stolarz to carry the load for them until Woll is ready to return.