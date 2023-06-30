After Kyle Dubas was fired as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs and replaced by Brad Treliving, there was widespread speculation as to whether head coach Sheldon Keefe would be back behind the bench.

After Treliving publicly confirmed on Tuesday that Keefe would return, the 42-year-old is embracing another opportunity to coach the club, according to NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger.

“Obviously I'm thrilled to be back,” Keefe said at the NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, his first public comments since Treliving's announcement.

“It's been great to work with Brad and [special adviser to the GM] Shane Doan, for that matter. “It's been a process but a good process and a thorough one. Obviously at times it was uncomfortable and uncertain but it was a good and necessary one. Understanding the position that Brad and the organization are in, I'm thrilled to be continuing on.”

Keefe has compiled a 166-71-30 record as the Leafs coach since taking over for Mike Babcock in late 2019. He helped the team win its first playoff series since 2004, but his future was in limbo after Toronto was defeated by the Florida Panthers in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Without a contract, Treliving certainly drew out the process when deciding whether Keefe would be retained. After 17 hours together over a handful of days, per Zeisberger, it will be Sheldon Keefe back behind the bench in 2023-24.

Keefe and Treliving don't have the same relationship that Keefe did with Kyle Dubas; the two are close friends and have spent nearly a decade together professionally, with the Leafs, AHL's Toronto Marlies and OHL's Sault St. Marie Greyhounds.

“I just approached it as if I was starting anew in a lot of ways,” Keefe said, per Zeisberger. “It's a new relationship. There was nothing pre-existing with Brad…I think [Brad's] personality, I think it's very similar to Kyle's. Easygoing. Great to talk to. Fun to be around. Treats people very well. Respectful of people and their circumstance, their situation.”

The work continues immediately for Keefe, who will be looking to replace former assistant coach Spencer Carbery, who will head up the Washington Capitals next season.