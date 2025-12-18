Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé is now moving very close to smashing one of Cristiano Ronaldo's most prestigious records. The French international star is now just one goal short of equalling Ronaldo's feat of most Real Madrid goals in a calendar year.

The 26-year-old Frenchman scored his 57th and 58th goals of 2025 against Talavera in their Copa del Rey clash. Real Madrid won the game 2-3 due to an unfortunate own goal from defender Manuel Farrando.

A late winner from Mbappé saved Madrid's grace as they qualified for the tournament's round of 16.

The double goals yesterday from Mbappé took him to a total of 58 goals, keeping him just one goal short of Ronaldo's 59 goals for Real Madrid. The former Madrid star scored 59 goals for the club in 2013 and a total of 69 goals, club and country combined.

Mbappe now has a chance to add to his tally and smash Ronaldo's record when Real Madrid play Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé awarded $70 million in an unpaid wages dispute

A few days ago, a Paris Labor Court ruled that Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain had to pay more than €60 million ($70 million) to Kylian Mbappé in a dispute over unpaid wages.

The issue traces back to a dispute over unpaid wages and bonuses linked to Kylian Mbappé's free transfer to Real Madrid in 2024, after his PSG contract ended.

The relationship between PSG and the 26-year-old player deteriorated upon the World Cup winner's decision not to extend his contract in 2023. This action cost the club a significant transfer fee from Mbappé's eventual transfer, even though he signed one of the most lucrative contracts in the club's history in 2022.

Both sides accused each other of multiple charges, and following a legal battle, a ruling was finally announced.