As part of the ongoing deal between WWE and Saudi Arabia, the company is now all set to host its upcoming Royal Rumble 2026 PLE in Riyadh. Following a similar pattern to this year's Night of Champions, Royal Rumble 2026 is also scheduled to have a special start time.

2026's Royal Rumble will be the first time the PLE takes place outside North America. The PLE is scheduled to take place on Jan. 31, 2026, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A PLE in the Middle East generally means an earlier start time. WrestleVotes on Fightful Select has reported that the promotion has officially decided to start the show at 2 pm EST/7 pm GMT.

In 2024 and 2025, the Royal Rumble featured a four-match card; since the merger with UFC under TKO Group Holdings, WWE has increased the number of advertisements during the event.

Matt Hardy opens up on working WWE shows in Saudi Arabia

Last year, while speaking on his Extreme Life podcast, Matt Hardy opened up in detail about working WWE shows in Saudi Arabia.

“Uh, one of the big things especially for the wrestlers, no alcohol was allowed there. They said don't try to bring alcohol, don't try to bring drugs, that's like a very, very big deal and a very serious crime if you do that,” Hardy explained. “That's the first thing that really stands out, I think. That was the main thing, and everything else was kind of, be decent. I think they said don't venture out on your own or go with someone's away, kind of stick around or near the hotel. I think we almost had to because we were only there for, like, you know, a day before, and then it was the show.”

WWE and Saudi Arabia have worked together since 2018, but their partnership has expanded in recent years, with Royal Rumble 2026 and WrestleMania 43 in 2027.