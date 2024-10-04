LeBron James is entering his twenty-second season in the NBA playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and will tie Vince Carter's record for most NBA seasons in a career. A new season for “King” James also means a new signature sneaker as the lifetime Nike athlete will see his twenty-second signature Nike LeBron model come to fruition. During the start of NBA Training Camp, James decided to debut his newest sneakers on the practice floor.

During NBA Media Day, we saw LeBron James take photos alongside Bronny James during Lakers' team shoots where he was rocking a classic Nike LeBron 3 silhouette in an exclusive colorway. Once the action hit the practice court, however, LeBron decided to opt towards his newest Nike LeBron 22, built for the upcoming season.

The shoes will come off the heels of the Nike LeBron 21, which James was wearing during the last NBA season. The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris were the first time we saw LeBron James sport his newest LeBron 22. We see a another glimpse of the upcoming model in a “Blacklight” colorway spotted during Lakers Training Camp.

Nike LeBron 22 “Blacklight”

The Nike LeBron 22 is a similar derivative of its predecessor in the Nike LeBron 21. Initial differences are the oversized Nike Swoosh that blends into the construction of the midsole. We see an updated tongue as well as a thicker Nike Zoom outsole split into differing colors. The shoes take a two-tone approach with black and grey suede complemented by a cream outsole. We see red piping along the Nike Swoosh extending to a pattern on the back heel, a similar feature to aspects of the LeBron 21. Finally, a reflective Swoosh along the outer midsole completes the look.

The Nike LeBron 2 has yet to be officially announced by Nike, but we can expect them to go public with these in the very near future considering how close we are to the new NBA season. Last year, LeBron James averaged 25.7 PPG, 8.3 APG, and 7.3 RPG in one of his most efficient seasons yet while continuing to break multiple NBA records. In year 22, he'll look to continue forging his path as the greatest basketball player ever.