The New York Liberty have been enjoying this season. Billed as one of the championship favorites coming into the year, they have so far lived up to the expectations. With a roster bolstered by star power alongside incredible depth, the Liberty look every bit the title contender most fans and pundits thought they would be. After their most recent win, their eighth in a row, Sabrina Ionescu set a record for most made three-pointers in a single season. But it was the performance of another player that really helped with the win. Liberty center Stefanie Dolson dropped a season-high 17 points including an epic shooting night from three-point range. After the game she had a hysterical reaction to her big game.

https://x.com/espnw/status/1699954558460469467?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

“I don't know, it just went in,” Dolson said. “Honestly my teammates did a really good job of just finding me, but after the first one went in I had a lot of confidence. Low-key I just closed my eyes and threw it. It went in.”

Against the Sparks, the Liberty were trailing by double-digits and needed Stefanie Dolson's offensive explosion. She shot a perfect 5-5 from the three-point line. All of her three-point shots came in the second half with the Liberty trailing by 14.

Dolson is in her second season with the Liberty after signing as a free agent in the 2022 offseason. She had previously played five seasons with the Chicago Sky where she was an All-Star in 2017 and won a championship in 2021. She was originally drafted by the Washington Mystics with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft.