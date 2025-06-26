SAN FRANCISCO– Being an advocate for the people, both vocally and in action, is nothing new for Natasha Cloud of the New York Liberty. Even amidst the political uncertainty in this country, nothing will ever stop Cloud from speaking up for those who do not have a platform like hers.

Ahead of the Liberty's game with the Golden State Valkyries, Cloud sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with ClutchPoints. It was the morning after Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist running for mayor on a platform of affordability for New York City's working-class, claimed a landmark victory in the Democratic mayoral primary.

Talked to Natasha Cloud of the New York Liberty and asked about @ZohranKMamdani‘s landmark win in the mayoral primary. “It restored my hope and humanity a little bit. Even with what’s happening in our government and country that the people will speak. The people will show up.” pic.twitter.com/SwBTlyQSZN — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Mamdani, my boy!” Cloud said, smiling. While born and raised in Pennsylvania, Cloud publicly endorsed Mamdani for mayor because of his vision for NYC.

“It's a big win for the people. It's a huge win for the city of New York. For me, as an athlete, no matter what market that I go into or what organization I play for, it's really important to care about the community I play for as well.”

But Cloud's care for the New York City community isn't just verbiage. She went in-depth on Mamdani's proposed changes for the city: freezing the rent for two million tenants, making public transit affordable, improving public schooling, to name a few. But Cloud also emphasized why this moment is empowering not only for New Yorkers but for her personally.

“He gets the worst PR because he's a Muslim, he's a socialist, and he's a democrat. But he believes that it is the government's right to take care and make sure that all its constituents live a dignified life, regardless of who you are, what your religious affiliation or background is. I think that's beautiful,” Cloud said.

“I think overall, it's the right choice. But why it's so empowering for me is it restored my hope in humanity a little bit. Even within the confines of what's happening right now in our government and in our country, the people will speak up. The people will show up. And there's a lot of humanity left in this world for us to care about one another.”

It isn't as simple as being ‘political'

About a week before this exclusive, Cloud made what many called a political statement before the Liberty's game with the Atlanta Dream. Cloud appeared pre-game with a keffiyeh wrapped around her shoulders, a contemporary expression of solidarity with the Palestinian liberation movement as it relates to the Gaza war.

And with the escalation of violence in the region, the issue has become highly contested and highly debated. But what's happening is not up for debate with Cloud. As Cloud walked into the Barclays Center, she told reporters: “Human morality is not up for debate.”

Article Continues Below

In the same 1-on-1 interview, I followed up with Cloud about her statement that night. I initially characterized her actions and words as political, but Cloud politely rebuffed that description.

“It's not necessarily political. I don't think that human rights and human decency and morality are political,” the Liberty star said. “I think that's very… what they've wanted it to be. What they've created the narratives to be. To instill fear into us. It's okay to care about other people. It's okay to care about your neighbors.”

Care is a word that came up multiple times in this interview, which is connective in the context of Cloud's activism. There's a long tradition of players being told to stick to sports. To only care about sports.

Back in 2018, LeBron James was infamously told to “Shut up and dribble. The most famous basketball player in the world was essentially told to stay in his lane. All because he spoke up about the challenges of being black in America. Back in 1968, Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised a fist on the Olympic podium in front of the world. And in the aftermath, they were effectively ostracized by the American track and field community.

To put it lightly, America has a history of being harsh to black athletes who speak out on injustice. So if there's one thing to take away from this exclusive, it's Cloud's courage. It's courageous of the Liberty player to continue her advocacy in this moment. For her willingness to use her platform to talk about injustice. For saying something as succinct as, “it's okay to care about other people.”

But being courageous is nothing new for Cloud. If anything, it's necessary for the goals in her life. Earlier this year, Cloud said to AP: “[If winning] is all I do with my career, then I have failed. Who would I be to not utilize practice time and camera time and all these things to create change within the communities that mean the most to me?”

So, whether it's advocating for gun control, leading marches on Washington, or organizing polling stations, Cloud's advocacy and activism will always be at the forefront of who she is.

“I'm very rooted in my faith. That's how I approach everything. But when this comes to just human morality and decency, it's not up for debate to me. Whether it's friendships, relationships, business, or whatever. That's just what I stand firm on,” Cloud said to ClutchPoints. “And hopefully, by loving other people, it will create a snowball effect of the goodness that love brings.”