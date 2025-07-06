Kayla Thornton is officially an All-Star for the first time in her 10-year WNBA career. The Golden State Valkyries forward was named one of 12 reserves for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, which will take place July 19 in Indianapolis. Her selection as a reserve drew praise from Liberty coach Sandy Brondello, who will serve as one of the All-Star coaches.

“It would be such a reward for her,” Brondello said, as reported by Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press. “She’s been a role player all her career, but to go into a new organization and do so well, I voted for her as an alternate to get there because she deserves it.”

Thornton, who was selected in last year’s expansion draft from the New York Liberty, has been a key part of the Valkyries’ strong inaugural season. She had spent four seasons with New York before being drafted by Golden State. Known for her defense, physicality, and veteran presence, she has played a steady role throughout her career without receiving many accolades — until now.

Reserves alongside Thornton include three rookies, veteran leaders

Thornton is one of four first-time All-Stars this year, alongside Seattle’s Gabby Williams and Washington Mystics rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron. All four were selected by the league’s 13 head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players. Coaches selected three guards, five frontcourt players and four wildcards regardless of conference.

Iriafen and Citron will join Dallas’ Paige Bueckers, a fan-voted starter, marking the first time since 2011 that three rookies will participate in the game.

Other reserves include multiple-time All-Stars such as Skylar Diggins (7th), Alyssa Thomas (6th), Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young (4th), and returning selections Rhyne Howard, Kelsey Mitchell, Courtney Williams, and Angel Reese.

Captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier will draft their teams from the pool of starters and reserves. The All-Star rosters will be finalized during ESPN’s “WNBA Countdown” on July 19, per Michael Voepel of ESPN.