It's difficult enough to have one successful signature sneaker, but New York Liberty franchise star Sabrina Ionescu is making history once again with her third standalone release with Nike. As the WNBA All-Star break from Indianapolis quickly approaches, Sabrina and Nike have introduced the latest Nike Sabrina 3 to the release calendar, coming just in time for the festivities in Indy.

In 2023, Nike made Sabrina Ionescu just the 12th WNBA player in history with their own signature name-bearing sneaker. The Nike Sabrina 1 made history as the highest all-time grossing women's basketball sneaker, transcending gender and becoming the second most-frequently worn sneaker in the NBA.

The Nike Sabrina 2 was even more powerful, cementing the signature line as a go-to basketball shoe for all levels constantly reinventing itself with new colorways. As the New York Liberty embark on the second half of their season, Sabrina Ionescu will celebrate her newest sneaker silhouette as she looks for an added boost to help her team's championship journey.

Nike Sabrina 3

OFFICIAL IMAGES: Nike Sabrina 3 “Blueprint” 🗓️ July 26th, 2025

💰 $135; $100 USD

Nike Sabrina 3 “All-Star” ⭐

The Nike Sabrina 3 arrives in a simple, yet effective construction not too far off from its predecessors in the Sabrina 1 and 2. The shoes follow a similar low-top structure, but this time around we see a knitted upper with a Flywire lockdown system throughout the midfoot. With an updated Cushlon midsole, we see a return of the typical Nike Zoom outsole that made this shoe such a popular option in the first place.

Releasing in an orange and yellow “All-Star” colorway on July 18, finer details reveal Ionescu's logo on the tongue as well as on the insole. Sabrina Ionescu's signature in inscribed on the back heel midsole, a subtle nod to the same detail seen on the Nike Kobe 8. The “Blueprint” colorway will release on July 26, featuring blue and gold hues to go along with the Liberty's uniforms.

The Sabrina 3 will retail for $135 and comes in full sizing. The shoes will see a public release on Nike SNKRS app and will be carried at all Nike Basketball retailers. Given the success of the two previous models, Nike should be in for another banger as they promote the WNBA's sneaker queen.