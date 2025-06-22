The New York Liberty provided a key injury update on Jonquel Jones before their upcoming matchup against the Seattle Storm.

Jones suffered an ankle injury on June 20 during their previous game against the Phoenix Mercury. New York lost 89-81, but her injury proved to be important as she left in the second quarter and didn't return.

New York gave their update on Jones with an injury report on June 21. The team confirmed it was a right ankle sprain as she will be absent for at least a month.

“Jonquel Jones suffered a right ankle sprain at 8:35 in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game against Phoenix. Jones previously sprained her right ankle on Thursday, June 5 against Washington,” the post read.

“After further imaging and evaluation, Jonquel avoided long-term injury, and she is projected to return to game action in approximately 4-to-6 weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. Get well soon, JJ!”

 

What's next for Jonquel Jones, Liberty

Jonquel Jones' injury came at a bad time for the Liberty, especially as they got off to a hot start this season.

The fact that it was the second time she sprained the ankle brings concern to New York as they need to her to stay healthy throughout the campaign. Throughout nine games this season, she averaged 12.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.

The Liberty are 8-1 when she plays and 2-1 without her. Despite the small sample size, their loss to a solid Mercury squad might present a challenge to their overall depth as a whole month without Jones may prove to be difficult for the WNBA powerhouse.

New York boasts a 10-2 record on the season, possessing the top spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 1.5 games above the Atlanta Dream and four games above the Indiana Fever.

The Liberty will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Seattle Storm on June 22 at 7 p.m. ET.