The New York Liberty entered the 2023 WNBA season as one of the favorites to win the title. With new additions in Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot, the Liberty revamped their roster into a championship contender alongside the Las Vegas Aces. But a huge reason for their success has been due to a player that was already on the roster. Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has been having a breakout season this year. She was named to her second consecutive All-Star game and has been the engine making the Liberty run. Against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday, Ionescu surpassed Diana Taurasi for most three-point shots made in a single WNBA season.

With one game remaining on the Liberty schedule in the regular season, Sabrina Ionescu has a chance to put some distance between her and Diana Taurasi's mark. Ionescu has 122 made three-pointers on the season. In comparison, Taurasi had 121 made three-pointers in a season which she accomplished in 2006. Taurasi set that mark in 34 games while Ionescu set her mark in 35 games.

Ionescu won the 3-PT Contest at WNBA All-Star weekend setting a record then for most three-pointers made in either the NBA or WNBA in a 3-PT shootout.

This season, she's been averaging 17.0 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 42.1 percent shooting from the field, 44.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. It's the first time in her career she's shot higher from three-point range than she has from the field overall.