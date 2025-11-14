NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said Wednesday that the league plans to add an 18th team, with a target launch in 2028, signaling continued expansion for the 14-year-old league.

“It is our intention to admit Team 18, and we are targeting a 2028 launch,” Berman said during an appearance in Atlanta one day after announcing the league’s 17th franchise, as reported by Jeff Kassouf of ESPN.

On Tuesday night, Berman, along with Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank, announced that Atlanta will begin NWSL play in 2028 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The yet-to-be-named club is the first expansion team awarded under the NWSL’s new ad hoc process, which allows the league to admit ownership groups on a case-by-case basis rather than in paired cycles.

“I think the philosophy around our shift in strategy as it relates to expansion remains true, which is that we will now admit teams as we and a potential bidder deem is ready and appropriate, and really use a slightly different filter so that we can make decision more on a case-by-case basis,” Berman said. “With that in mind, we're definitely working on expansion. It will likely always be, at least for the foreseeable future, going on in the background, and when and if we determine that a deal is ready to be presented to our board and move forward, we'll be able to add Team 18.”

Recent NWSL growth has come in pairs: Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC launched in 2022, followed by Bay FC and the returning Utah Royals FC in 2024. Boston Legacy FC and Denver Summit FC join in 2026 after emerging from a competitive bidding process. Denver won out over Cincinnati and Cleveland for the league’s 16th slot. Atlanta, by contrast, was admitted outside the formal bidding track.

Atlanta’s entry continues a period of expansion for the NWSL, which has grown from nine teams in 2019 to potentially 18 by 2028. Expansion fees have risen sharply over that span, from roughly $2 million to the $165 million Blank paid for the Atlanta franchise. Berman has emphasized that ownership strength, market fit and infrastructure, including stadiums, remain central criteria for new clubs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the new Atlanta team with an initial capacity of about 28,000.