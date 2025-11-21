On Friday night, the Chicago Bulls will host the Miami Heat in an NBA Cup clash. Coby White is among the Bulls listed on the injury report, however. So, is White playing tonight vs. the Heat?

White has been dealing with a calf injury and Chicago is proceeding with caution as a result. The Bulls would love to have the guard be available against the Heat, though. White's impact on the team is undeniable.

Here's everything we know about Coby White's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Heat.

Coby White's injury status vs. Heat

White is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to right calf strain injury management.

As mentioned, the Bulls are going to be cautious with White's injury. They will see how he feels throughout the day on Friday before making a final decision.

For now, it remains to be seen if Coby White is playing tonight vs. the Heat.

Bulls' injury report

Seven players are listed on the Bulls' injury report.

Jalen Smith (right pectoralis strain): Probable

Coby White (right calf strain injury management): Questionable

Tre Jones (left ankle impingement): Questionable

Zach Collins (left scaphoid fracture): Out

Trentyn Flowers (G League two-way): Out

Emmanuel Miller (G League two-way): Out

Lachlan Olbrich (G League two-way): Out

Heat's injury report

