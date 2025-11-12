Arthur Blank’s Atlanta sports empire is growing again with Tuesday’s announcement that the city has been awarded a NWSL expansion franchise. The team will be the league’s 17th and is set to begin play in 2028 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The NWSL club will be owned and operated by Blank’s AMB Sports and Entertainment, which also owns the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS' Atlanta United. Both teams play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where attendance for the women’s matches will be capped at about 28,000 once modifications to the venue are complete.

“We are thrilled to bring a National Women’s Soccer League franchise to Atlanta and Georgia and the passionate soccer fans here,” Blank said in a statement, via ESPN News Services. “Our clear goal is to compete for championships beginning in 2028 and serve as a source of pride for fans in Atlanta, Georgia and the league for decades to come. Our city and state have a deep passion for the game of soccer, and I know our fans will embrace this club as they have Atlanta United.”

Blank’s investment includes the development of a new training facility and the hiring of dedicated team leadership. AMBSE has also begun the search for the team’s name and identity.

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman called Atlanta “a city that embodies the energy, diversity, and ambition that define the next chapter of the NWSL,” and praised Blank’s “commitment to building world-class organizations and community-driven impact.”

Article Continues Below

“We are thrilled to partner with Arthur Blank and his exceptional team, whose commitment …. aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of women's soccer,” Berman said in a statement.

U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said the launch marks “another incredible step forward” for women's soccer.

“With world-class facilities, passionate fans, and a community that believes in the power of the game to unite and inspire, Atlanta will set a new standard for what's possible in professional women's soccer.”

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this article.