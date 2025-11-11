One year before the FIFA World Cup commences, the future remains up in the air for Cristiano Ronaldo. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old superstar from Portugal was candid about potential retirement plans, per The Associated Press/The Score.

First and foremost, there is no doubt that Ronaldo will represent Portugal on the world stage in what will be his sixth and last World Cup.

“Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old he said to Becky Anderson of CNN while in Saudi Arabia with the Portugal national team for training camp.

Overall, Ronaldo remains in good standing from a playing perspective. Recently, he scored four goals in five qualifying games, bringing his total to 143.

“I feel very good in this moment. I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp, I’m enjoying my game in the national team,” he said.

When asked about when he intends to call it quits, Ronaldo gave specifics.

“Let’s be honest, when I mean soon I mean probably one, two years,” he said.

“I’m enjoying the moment. But when I mean soon, it’s really soon, because I give everything for football. I’m in the game for the last 25 years, I did everything.

Altogether, Ronaldo is introspective about the impact he has had.

“I have many records,” Ronaldo said. “I’m really proud. So let’s enjoy the moment, live the moment.”

The impact Cristiano Ronaldo had on the global game

When it comes to excellence in sports, Ronaldo is in a class of his own. His skill, marketability, and leadership have made him an icon of his sport and his home nation.

Plus, Ronaldo is the first soccer player to reach the exclusive billionaire status. Altogether, he was a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, a three-time UEFA Men's Player of the Year, and a four-time FIFA Club World Cup winner.

Plus, he is the only soccer player to score 100 or more goals for four different soccer organizations.