After playing in Madrid, Spain, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa asked an obvious and expected question about soccer legend Lionel Messi.

The Miami Dolphins just finished their overtime thriller against the Washington Commanders in Madrid as they won the game 16-13. Dolphins' QB Tagovailoa shared his post-match opening statement by expressing his gratitude toward his religion, the players, their families, the fans, and more. The 27-year-old also shared his love for the game and emphasized how he refrains from taking the game for granted.

However, things took a humorous turn when a reporter present at the press conference decided to ask Tagovailoa about his relationship with Lionel Messi. The NFL star replied with, “Of course. Everyone knows Messi”. However, when the reporter asked if he knew him personally, Tagovailoa responded with, “I don’t know him personally”.

Tua Tagovailoa and Lionel Messi both serve as captains for their Miami-based teams. While the former leads the NFL's Miami Dolphins, the latter spearheads Inter Miami. It was expected by fans around the world that Madrid-based journalists would pose questions to the Miami Dolphins star about the former FC Barcelona star.

Tua Tagovailoa claims it will be “sick” to play in Jerusalem

Yesterday, following their victory over the Washington Commanders, quarterback Tagovailoa opened up about the next international destination he would like to play next. In addition to mentioning Hawaii, Tagovailoa further dropped a more interesting answer.

“Shoot, it’d be pretty cool to go play in Jerusalem. … That’d be sick,” he said. Throughout his career, Tagovailoa has now appeared in three international games spread across London, Frankfurt, and Madrid.

Yesterday's overtime game concluded the seventh international match of 2025. It has now joined the list of other matches held in Brazil, Ireland, Germany, the United Kingdom, and more. The Dolphins have now won three of their four games, while the Commanders have lost six in a row.