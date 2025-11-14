The National Soccer Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2026, and two US Women's National Team (USWNT) and NWSL legends are among the six inductees. Tobin Heath and Heather O'Reilly are set to officially receive the honor during a May 1, 2026, ceremony at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, being selected in their first time on the ballot.

The Hall of Fame recognition caps off an illustrious career for the two retired forwards who were key parts of the golden age of the USWNT. The two finished their playing days as World Cup champions and Olympic medalists, even winning two gold medals and a World Cup together as teammates.

Heath made her presence known in 181 appearances for the USWNT as a forward and midfielder, finishing her international playing career with 36 goals, 42 assists, two Women's World Cup trophies, and three Olympic medals. She also spent eight years in the NWSL with now-Gotham FC, the Portland Thorns, where she won two league championships, and now-Seattle Reign FC. Heath also spent four seasons abroad with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

Meanwhile, O'Reilly played in 231 international matches from 2002 to 2016, finishing with 47 goals. On top of her 2015 World Cup victory and three Olympic golds, O'Reilly nabbed two NWSL titles with the now-defunct FC Kansas City and North Carolina Courage. She also spent two seasons playing in England with Arsenal, claiming another title with an English League Cup win in 2018.

Defender Kevin Crow, USMNT midfielder and defender Tony Sanneh, FIFA referee Kari Seitz, and MLS forward Chris Wondolowski round out the group of inductees.