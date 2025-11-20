Even though their season just ended in heartbreaking fashion, the Orlando Pride have already started to shake things up in their front office. The organization announced on Tuesday that sporting director and vice president of soccer operations Haley Carter would be stepping away from the franchise to pursue career opportunities elsewhere.

Carter spent the last three years with the Pride, helping to acquire influential stars like Barbra Banda and Lizbeth Ovalle. She issued a statement about her departure, making it clear that she still holds a lot of respect for the franchise and people within it.

“The Wilf family's continued investment in this team, both on and off the field, is a reflection of their genuine belief in the Pride's potential and in the future of women's soccer,” Carter said.

Carter was referring to owner Mark Wilf in her exit statement, who issued a statement of his own claiming that Carter made her impact felt by “positioning the Pride among the NWSL's and world's elite clubs.”

“We have begun a diligent and methodical search for a new soccer leader who will have the opportunity to work with a championship-caliber roster and coaching staff,” Wilf said.

“Combined with our clear vision for the future and positive club culture, I am confident that the Pride is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of success,” Wilf added.

Within Carter's tenure, the Pride won the NWSL Shield and are currently the reigning titleholders until a new champion is crowned in Saturday's NWSL playoff finale. Carter plans to assist the team in its process of finding a new sporting director before officially parting ways.