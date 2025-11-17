For the second time in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, Jaedyn Shaw helped send Gotham FC into the next round. Gotham upset the defending champion Orlando Pride 1-0 on Sunday with another last-minute score in the seventh minute of stoppage time to reach the championship game for the second time in three years.

Shaw's free-kick ended up being the game-winner, shifting Gotham ahead of a Pride team that started out with the momentum in their favor. The 20-year-old phenom, who joined the club in September for an intraleague-record $1.25 million, said after the match that she was more than ready to step up under the pressure of the moment.

“I just knew that I had prepared myself for that moment,” Shaw said. “I have been working tirelessly on my free kicks. I live for these moments.”

Gotham head coach Juan Carlos Amoros revealed that the way his squad is playing now brings back memories of the last time they made the NWSL Playoff Finals.

“Honestly, it's very similar [to Gotham's 2023 championship run],” Amoros said. “Obviously, a lot of different people, but I think — and this is what we've been talking about internally for a very long time — we have everything to win, and that's down to them.”

Amoros continued to explain the key aspect that remained the same between the 2023 team and its current iteration. “Because the key is you can have the individual talent — in this league everyone does — but the difference maker is when the individual talent really cares about winning,” he said. “Not only for themselves, but for the person next to them.”

On the other side, Brazilian soccer legend Marta expressed her disappointment in the Pride's loss post-match. The 39-year-old was attempting to be a part of the first successful title defense in the NWSL since 2019, but after the heartbreaking loss, she admitted that she's unsure how many playing years she has left despite having the desire to do so.

“I'm not here to waste my time,” Marta said. “I never was. I am still hungry. I am not playing because of what I did in the past. I still feel like I can do something for this team, for my teammates, for my staff. I care so much. I care,” Marta said.

“I don't know how long I'm gonna keep like that, but I still care so much,” Marta continued. “And I hope that we come back next year with the same mentality, a strong mentality, same belief, same attitude, because this team deserves much more.”

Eighth-seeded Gotham FC will now take on the Washington Spirit for the NWSL Championship in San Jose, California, on Saturday.