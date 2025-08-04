The Detroit Lions could look a lot different at the start of the 2025 NFL season. Detroit lost both of its coordinators to head coaching jobs this offseason, which could lead to some schematic differences this fall. But Lions QB Jared Goff is confident that his team can overcome those changes.

The message around Lions training camp is “everything will be fine” after losing Ben Johnson to the Bears this offseason.

Detroit will not deny that Johnson is a great coach, with some privately wishing he weren't in their division, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

But Lions QB Jared Goff is excited to have John Morton back as offensive coordinator. The two hit it off when Morton coached in Detroit in 2022, helping install the Goff-centered offense that has been sensational for the Lions.

Goff noted that he and Morton are already tossing around “creative ideas that are fun.”

Goff is also excited to take more control of Detroit's offense in his 10th NFL season.

“I try to do a lot,” Goff said. “It's all [Morton's] stuff, but I'm trying to offer when I can what I like and what I don't like, guide the thoughts in certain ways if I have them. As I've gotten older, I'm more certain in my opinions and can hold some weight with those. I think he respects that, and I can get some things that I like in there.”

It will be fascinating to see what Detroit's new-look offense looks like later this fall.

Aidan Hutchinson looking great at Lions training camp

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) walks off the field after practice during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Sunday, July 20, 2025.
Jared Goff will be thrilled if Detroit's defense can return to its former glory in 2025.

Fowler also raved about Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson after his visit to Detroit's training camp.

Fowler explained that he expected Hutchinson to look rusty at camp after his brutal leg injury from the 2024 season. Fortunately, Hutchinson looks just like he did before the injury.

“Football has been feeling normal for a long time now,” Hutchinson said. “We're going to have our core group of guys, and that's all that matters.”

Hutchinson repeatedly showed off his signature spin move against Penei Sewell in 11-on-11s, getting by Sewell for a would-be sack.

Hutchinson was playing out of his mind during the 2024 season, logging seven-and-a-half sacks in just six games. He likely would have won Defensive Player of the Year if not for his leg injury.

Now Hutchinson can attempt to pick up where he left off later year.

