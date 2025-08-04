Aug 4, 2025 at 10:04 AM ET

The Detroit Lions are hungry and motivated heading into the 2025 NFL season. Detroit had an incredible regular season in 2024, but they could crumbled in the playoffs. Thankfully, the Lions should be getting one of their best players back from injury later this fall.

Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is reportedly feeling like his old self at training camp.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote that he expected Hutchinson to be rusty at Lions training camp after his lengthy injury recovery. Fortunately, it looks like he's back to normal.

“Football has been feeling normal for a long time now,” Hutchinson said. “We're going to have our core group of guys, and that's all that matters.”

Hutchinson was up to his old tricks, at one point spinning off elite right tackle Penei Sewell for a would-be sacks during 11-on-11s.

Hutchinson was playing at an All-Pro level in 2024. He logged 19 tackles with seven-and-a-half sacks in just six games. Hutch was the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year before suffering a gruesome leg injury against the Cowboys.

Adding a healthy Hutchinson to Detroit's defense could unlock a ton of new possibilities for the team.

Hopefully the Lions can avoid the injury bug that tormented them last season.

Lions edge rusher Marcus Davenport receiving buzz at training camp

Article Continues Below

Hutchinson is not the only Lions defensive player making waves at training camp.

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport, who is projected to start opposite Hutchinson, has also received some positive reviews.

The Lions signed Davenport to a one-year contract during NFL free agency this spring. It was a controversial signing among Lions fans because of Davenport's extensive injury history. In fact, he has only suited up for six games over the last two years.

Regardless, the Lions still view him as the perfect complement to Hutchinson. If Davenport can stay healthy this season, the sky is the limit for the duo.

“He's really the key component, to be honest,” one person with the team told Fowler. “He's going to be big for us.”

Detroit will likely rotate in several defensive ends in an effort to keep Davenport fresh throughout the regular season. Josh Pascal, Al-Quadin Muhammad, and rookie Ahmed Hassanein can all fill in opposite Hutchinson on the edge.

It will be fascinating to watch Detroit's defense during the regular season now that Hutchinson is back.