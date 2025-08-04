The theme of last year's Detroit Lions season was injuries, specifically on defense. Dan Campbell's Lions were one of the best teams in the NFL as they finished in first place in the NFC, but their season ultimately came to a close because they weren't stout enough defensively. The Lions are hoping to avoid the injury bug this season, but there has already been some concerning injury news in Detroit during training camp. One player who has suffered an injury already is cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. injured his shoulder during practice on Saturday, and Dan Campell provided an update on him on Monday. It doesn't sound too good.

“I think it's going to be a while,” Campbell said, according to a post from Tim Twentyman.

That's not what Lions fans want to hear. It isn't the clearest of injury updates, but it isn't one that sounds very promising for Detroit. Who knows how long “a while” is, but the good news is that there is still over a month before the Lions open up the regular season, so that gives Rakestraw some time to recover.

Article Continues Below

Rakestraw was selected by the Lions in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft after playing football at Missouri in college. He was the 61st overall pick in the draft, and he ended up playing in eight games last season for Detroit. He finished with six total tackles on the season.

The Lions opened up preseason play last week against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Hall of Fame Game. Rakestraw did compete in that game before suffering the shoulder injury on Saturday during practice.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. isn't a key player defensively by any means, but after what happened to Dan Campbell and the Lions defensively last year, seeing any player go down with an injury in August is concerning. Detroit went 15-2 last year and earned the top seed in the NFC, but it couldn't get past the first round of the playoffs because of defensive injuries. The Lions need all hands on deck this season.

More Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) practices during OTA at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, May 30, 2025.
Jared Goff, Lions’ defiant take on losing Ben Johnson to BearsBen Strauss ·
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) practices during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Saturday, July 26, 2025.
How Aidan Hutchinson looks at Lions training camp after long injury recoveryBen Strauss ·
image thumbnail
Top 5 Micah Parsons trade destinations after Cowboys contract falloutTroy Finnegan ·
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2), center, and linebacker Anthony Pittman (41), left, take the field for first half of the Hall of Fame Game against LA Chargers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
Lions rookie steals the show despite blowout HOF game loss to ChargersPaolo Mariano ·
NFL Lions HC Dan Campbell (front, center) with Lions S Kerby Joseph and Lions CB Terrion Arnold behind him. Detroit Lions logo in background
Detroit Lions’ biggest reason to panic after start of 2025 NFL training campJaren Kawada ·
image thumbnail
Jon Gruden sends message to ‘guys that fell off my branch’ amid NFL comeback bidPaolo Mariano ·