Since falling short in the 2024 NFC Divisional Round, the Detroit Lions have endured several marquee changes entering the 2025 NFL training camp period. After losing several key staff members, their offseason has been unsurprisingly challenging; however, the Lions' most significant issue has been the numerous injuries they continue to attend to.

Like the rest of the NFL, Detroit is only one week into training camp. Yet, they already have an injury report that makes it seem as if they are already in midseason form. The Lions' health issues have largely been on defense, further causing concerns on that side of the ball.

Given their immense coaching changes, the absences make it difficult for the Lions to transition smoothly into their new era. Detroit is coming off back-to-back successful seasons under Dan Campbell, but it will be forced to play in 2025 without the services of renowned offensive coordinator Ben Johnson or defensive guru Aaron Glenn. Johnson and Glenn, who were widely viewed as two of the best assistant coaches in the league, both accepted head coaching positions in the offseason.

Campbell did a sufficient job hiring their replacements, with new offensive coordinator John Morton receiving high praise from Jon Gruden. The offense does not appear to be changing much, but first-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has had a tough time evaluating his unit without several key players on the field.

Training camp injuries do not tell the whole story for any NFL team, as players will routinely sit out as a precaution. But in the Lions' case, there have simply been too many issues to ignore. Perhaps everything will smooth itself over by Week 1, but the early indications are worrisome at the least.

Lions' injuries are their biggest issue in 2025 training camp

At the beginning of the offseason, the Lions' biggest injury concern was star edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson. One week into training camp, Hutchinson has been on the field every day and is progressing well, while his teammates are struggling to stay upright.

Ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers in the annual Hall of Fame game, the Lions have practiced without defensive starters Kerby Joseph, Amik Robertson, Terrion Arnold, Derrick Barnes and Alex Anzalone. All continue to deal with nagging injuries, with some more concerning than others.

Arnold, who the team expects to have a big year in 2025, has been the most frequent name mentioned in injury updates. The second-year cornerback exited an early practice session with a knee injury, which he quickly returned from. However, he left early again on Tuesday, citing a new hamstring issue. Not much has been reported on the severity of his injury, but Arnold's cryptic social media post caused fans to express concerns on X, formerly Twitter.

Terrion Arnold via Snapchat: pic.twitter.com/qZCpjOeSmK — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) July 29, 2025

While Arnold deals with his various leg injuries, the Lions have also missed Joseph for three practices with lingering knee soreness. Joseph's injury has not seemed to be significant, but his recurring absences suggest otherwise. The All-Pro safety has not practiced since Detroit's session on Saturday, July 26.

Article Continues Below

Arnold and Joseph have been the two main issues, but the Lions have also missed linebacker Alex Anzalone for most of training camp. Anzalone did not begin practicing until July 26, missing the first few days due to a hamstring injury. Fans have speculated on the seriousness of the injury, as Anzalone has simultaneously engaged in contract discussions that have not gone in his direction.

The Lions' influx of training camp injuries painfully adds to their pre-existing absences. Detroit already expects to be without Alim McNeill, Malcolm Rodriguez, Josh Paschal, Khalil Dorsey and Mekhi Wingo to start the season.

Lions' injuries are concerning entering preseason



The Lions never planned to play any of their key players in their first preseason game, but the injuries only solidified that notion. Detroit still has a ways to go until Week 1, but the early setbacks are discouraging.

From a roster standpoint, the Lions are returning most of the team that fell three points short of a Super Bowl berth in 2023 and clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC in 2024. Getting Hutchinson back only boosts their defense, and Detroit expects continuous growth from Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs in 2025. Regardless, the team just seems to be in an entirely different realm without Johnson and Glenn.

The Lions' defense has dominated their injury report, but multiple offensive players have also been on the mend. Left tackle Taylor Decker and rookie guard Miles Frazier have been on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the entire training camp.

Considering how depleted the Lions' roster was at times in 2024, their growing list of preseason injuries is highly concerning. They gutted through the issues to end the regular season with a stout 15-2 record, but that was mainly a result of elite coaching and preparation that masked a serious issue. Detroit does not have that on its side in 2025 as much as it did in 2024.

On all accounts, the Lions appear to be flowing smoothly in 2025 training camp, despite the injuries. There has just not been a lot of time for the roster to gel with their championship window potentially closing. All the answers will be provided in Week 1, but Detroit does not seem to be off to the right start.