The Detroit Lions tried to make the most out of their day off from training camp on Tuesday, with many players surely using it to physically and mentally recharge before Friday's preseason game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Though, how one man chooses to relax could greatly differ from how the other likes to spend his break. Cornerback Amik Robertson wanted to watch some movies to relax, and he has one in mind that may surprise some fans.

“{I'm going to} watch “The Notebook,” the 2020 fourth-round draft pick told reporters, per Woodward Sports Network. “That's my favorite movie to just… I like romantic movies, man. It also teaches me some game, things that I can tell my girl. I'm telling you!”

Robertson is probably not the only player to look to Ryan Gosling for some relationship tips. Although the Canadian actor and Rachel McAdams have each been nominated for Academy Awards and starred in more critically acclaimed films, “The Notebook” is considered one of the classic love stories of the 21st Century. Clearly, Robertson wants to channel all his emotions before returning to the practice field.

Amik Robertson says his favorite movie is ‘The Notebook’ via @Local4News 😂 “I like romantic movies!” pic.twitter.com/zqjkq6uU15 — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) August 5, 2025

The former All-American at Louisiana Tech, who played four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders before signing a two-year, $9.25 million contract with the Lions in 2024, also listed “Titanic” and “Godzilla” among his favorite movies. The former is another romantic drama, while the latter centers around society's relationship with a gargantuan yet misunderstood reptile. If it is not obvious by now, Robertson has wide-ranging tastes when it comes to cinema.

What Detroit cares most about, however, is the versatility he displays on the field. The 27-year-old recorded eight pass breakups, three forced fumbles and 40 solo tackles last season, while also earning a fantastic 89.7 run defense grade, per Pro Football Focus. If he can improve a little in coverage and re-establish himself as a ball-hawk, then Robertson can make a visible impact in the secondary during the 2025-26 campaign.

Though, even if he does not elevate his game, this gritty player should bring key depth to a defense that hopes to be much healthier this year. He can also bring energy to the locker room. The Lions are under overwhelming pressure to make a deep playoffs run after an upset loss to the Washington Commanders in January. Robertson broke his arm in that game, making the bitter end to the season even more excruciating.

While concentration is crucial, this team cannot burn itself out by feeding into all the noise. Perhaps an Amik Robertson-hosted movie night would give Detroit the emotional balance it needs to accomplish its goals in 2025-26.