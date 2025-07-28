The saying goes that defense wins championships. Explosive offenses get all the attention, but it was proven last season that faring well in NFL defensive rankings is uber important. The Cincinnati Bengals had arguably the best offense in the league, and they didn't even make the playoffs.

Defenses around the NFL will look a whole lot different this season than they did last year after a busy offseason jam-packed with big free-agent and NFL Draft moves. So check out the gallery to see the ranking of the 10 best NFL defensive units for the 2025 season.

10. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks were good but not great last season on defense, and they didn't make many offseason moves to improve their defensive outlook, outside of the signing of DeMarcus Lawrence. Even so, the team is good enough to take the final spot in these rankings.

Devon Witherspoon is one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL, and fellow corner Tariq Woolen has great size and skill for the position. The secondary is further enhanced by a great safety duo: Coby Bryant and Julian Love.

Witherspoon was added with one of the draft picks acquired in the Russell Wilson trade, as were Derick Hall and Boye Mafe. Those players ranked second and third on the team in sacks last season, only trailing Leonard Williams.

Any conversation surrounding the Cleveland Browns starts with Myles Garrett. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year is not only arguably the best defensive player in football, but he is one of the best NFL players overall, regardless of position.

With 14 sacks and 47 combined tackles, Garrett actually improved upon his DPOY season last year. Garrett is a freak-of-nature athlete who gets after opposing quarterbacks with ruthless aggression. His presence makes life easier on the rest of the Browns' defense, which is a unit that actually underwhelmed in comparison to expectations last season.

In theory, the Browns should have one of the best secondaries in the NFL, especially because Garrett forces quarterbacks into bad decisions. Denzel Ward is one of the best cornerbacks in the league, and his partners in crime, Greg Newsome and Martin Emerson, have played elite football in coverage in years past before having down seasons in 2024.

If the two cornerbacks, neither of whom has surpassed age 25, return to form and play to their potential, the Browns could be elite on defense.

Mason Graham could take the defense to a whole new level as well. The Browns drafted Graham fifth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and many considered him the second-best defensive player in this class.

The Browns gave up a lot of points last season, and they are thin at linebacker because Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss all of the season, but they actually have the potential to exceed this ranking among the best defenses in the league.

The Detroit Lions' defense was ravaged by injuries last season. Their offense thrived all year long, but the lack of bodies on defense ultimately led to their demise.

At full strength, though, Detroit has plenty of talent on their defense. Aidan Hutchinson broke his leg in Week 5 last season, but he racked up 7.5 sacks and was looking like the top defensive player in the sport before going down.

There isn't a ton of pass rushing help outside of Hutchinson, but the linebacker group and secondary are both stacked.

Derrick Barnes, Alex Anzalone, and Jack Campbell round out the linebacker unit, and Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch form arguably the best safety tandem in the NFL. The Lions also brought in D.J. Reed, who was arguably the top free-agent cornerback on the market.

Throughout their dynasty, the Kansas City Chiefs have been more known for their offense than their defense. Rightfully so, too, as Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, and Travis Kelce has established himself as one of the greatest tight ends ever.

The team's defense has caught up to the offense, though, and the team was arguably better on the less glamorous side of the ball last season.

Perhaps the defense in Kansas City has always been underrated, too. After all, it is hard to make five Super Bowl appearances in six seasons without some talent on that end. Chris Jones is the leader of the defensive unit. Jones can line up all over the defensive line.

His natural position is defensive tackle, and he can create an interior pass rush like few others in the league. George Karlaftis has become quite the pass-rushing partner for Jones, too, evidenced by his 28 QB hits last season.

Trent McDuffie broke into the league as an elite slot cornerback, but he spent more time on the outside and guarding opposing No. 1 receivers last season. It helps that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is widely regarded as one of the best defensive minds in the world, too.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

Like the Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers have an elite edge rusher who has a case as a Top 10 player in the entire NFL. That is fellow Defensive Player of the Year winner T.J. Watt. He has led the league in sacks three times and forced fumbles twice. He isn't quite as strong as Garrett, but he is faster and a better swatter at the line, something he likely learned from older brother J.J.

The Steelers' defense was solid last year, but they invested heavily into it this offseason. The team traded Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey, and while that move can be questioned, Ramsey is a seven-time Pro Bowler who has spent time as the best cornerback in the league.

The Steelers also drafted Derrick Harmon in the first round and rejuvenated their secondary with the acquisitions of Juan Thornhill and Darius Slay. Both defensive backs have championship pedigrees from their time with the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.

Cameron Heyward is the staple and biggest mainstay of the Steelers' roster. By sticking in Pittsburgh since they drafted him in 2011, Heyward is one of the longest-tenured players in the league. The 36-year-old hasn't really slowed down, either, as he had eight sacks last season. Patrick Queen, Joey Porter Jr., and Alex Highsmith are other really good players on Pittsburgh's defense.

The Minnesota Vikings' run defense ranked second with only 1,588 yards allowed last season. They struggled in the passing game, though.

Minnesota should improve when it comes to stopping the passing attack. Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave are exceptional defensive linemen who were brought in this offseason that will get after opposing quarterbacks. Additionally, Jeff Okudah and Isaiah Rodgers were brought in to bolster the secondary.

Even with the departure of Camryn Bynum, the Vikings should improve. Andrew Van Ginkel had a breakout season where he was able to show off his versatility en route to a Pro Bowl nod. He can stop the run, pressure the quarterback, and drop back into coverage. The linebacker had two pick-sixes to go with 11.5 sacks.

The front seven should shine in Minnesota. The team was fifth in sacks last year and still made some blockbuster additions. Jonathan Greenard's 12 sacks actually led the team last year.

Longtime safety Harrison Smith shouldn't be forgotten, either. Of course, teams have to gameplay differently when they play the Vikings because Minnesota brings the blitz at a higher rate (38.9%) than any other team. Their 24 interceptions were also the most in the league last season.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles had far and away the best defensive unit in the NFL last season. They won Super Bowl 59 largely in part because of their impressive depth and superstar talent on defense, and they only allowed 303 points and 4,732 total yards all season long.

Unfortunately, winning comes at a cost, and the Eagles ended up having one of the worst offseasons in the league because a number of key defenders departed from the team.

Even with C.J. Garner Johnson, Milton Williams, Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, James Bradberry, Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham finding new homes, the Eagles still have a lot of big names on the team.

Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis are hulking defensive tackles, Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt can get after the quarterback, and Zack Baun was re-signed as the leader of the defense. Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, and Kelee Ringo all return to the secondary as well.

Furthermore, Philadelphia was able to replenish the roster and replace some of the departures. Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and Ogbo Okoronkwo were all signed to ensure that Philadelphia's pass-rushing prowess continues. Okoronkwo was a recent addition and a steal of a find this late in the offseason.

The Baltimore Ravens have had an elite defense for nearly the entirety of the 21st century. That shouldn't change in 2025. Kyle Hamilton is arguably the best safety in the NFL, and Roquan Smith has a case as the best off-ball linebacker in the sport. Hamilton can line up all over the field and find success, and Smith had 154 tackles last season.

Neither of them led the Ravens in interceptions or sacks, though. Marlon Humphrey collected six interceptions last season, and Kyle Van Noy had 12.5 sacks. The team's secondary, in particular, should be impressive this season. Humphrey will be joined by Jaire Alexander at cornerback, and the team added arguably the top safety in the 2025 NFL Draft in Malaki Starks.

Nnamdi Madubuike has also made two straight Pro Bowls. The defensive tackle's numbers were a little bit down last season, but he still has a 13.5-sack season to his name, which is quite incredible for an interior defensive lineman.

The Houston Texans' second overall pick of C.J. Stroud during the 2023 NFL Draft helped turn the team around from bottom dwellers to Super Bowl contenders. The Stroud selection made it easy to forget that the Texans also picked at No. 3.

There, they got their defensive anchor in Will Anderson. Opposite of Anderson is Danielle Hunter, and together, the pass-rushing duo combined for 23 sacks last season.

The pass rush is reinforced by great run support. Florinso Fatukasi stuffs the middle of the trenches, and Christian Harris, Azeez Al-Shair, and Henry To'oTo'o form a great linebacker group. The secondary should emerge in a big way this season, too.

Derek Stingley Jr. showed why he was highly coveted as a prospect in his breakout season last year, and C.J. Grander-Johnson always seems to contribute to winning teams. The Texans added him in a fleece of a trade with the Eagles.

There is nobody left in Denver from their “No Fly Zone” teams that went down as being one of the best defensive units ever. The Broncos have built a new defensive powerhouse, though, and it is led by 2024 Defensive Player of the Year winner Patrick Surtain II.

Surtain became just the third cornerback this century to win that award after disincentivizing teams from throwing at him all year.

Surtain isn't the only beast in Denver's secondary. Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian will be overqualified as third and fourth cornerbacks, which is what they will be after the team drafted Jahdae Barron in the first round.

Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen have also developed into stars. Bonitto was a magnet for sacks (13.5) and touchdowns last season, as he had both a 70-yard pick-six and a 50-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Neither Bonitto nor Allen get the credit that they deserve, which is a common theme for Denver's unheralded roster. Jonathon Cooper, D.J. Jones, and Alex Singleton are really good players too, and the Broncos brought in reinforcements in the form of Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga.