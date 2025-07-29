The Detroit Lions face a tough act to follow after an incredible 2024 season. Detroit won 15 games and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs last year, both franchise firsts. Now the Lions have to do their best at a rebound season with brand new coordinators and a reshuffled offensive line.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Tuesday that Graham Glasgow has looked real good the last few days at center, per Tim Twentyman.

Campbell added that rookies Tyleik Williams and Tate Ratledge are not expected to play during Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

Former Lions center Frank Ragnow surprisingly retired from the NFL back in June. Ragnow's departure left a huge void in the middle of Detroit's offensive line. It turned into one of the biggest questions of the offseason for the Lions.

Ever since Ragnow's retirement, veteran Graham Glasgow and rookie Tate Ratledge emerged as the two leading candidates to start at center.

Glasgow, and his NFL experience at the center position, seems to have prevailed over the rookie.

If Glasgow does start the season at center for Detroit, the Lions will likely slot Ratledge in at right guard. Christian Mahogany would likely fill in for Glasgow at left guard.

Dan Campbell makes bold ‘alphas' claim about 2025 Lions

Lions coach Dan Campbell is optimistic about the 2025 season, despite all of this offseason's adversity.

Campbell made a bold claim on Saturday, praising his team's competitiveness and work ethic during training camp.

“It’s the best… we have a group of alphas and for those guys to continue to just compete and sharpen each other and work – for example, our one-on-one tackle drill yesterday, David and Jack,” Campbell said. “You know, the first one David gets him cold and then man, here we go, rep two, Jack learned a little something and he shaved the cone there, but he learnt from it. He came back, competed and got better and man, I said it yesterday… this is how you continue to raise the floor and you get better and better.”

Campbell's comments reflect the intensity of Lions training camp ahead of a crucial season for the organization.

Campbell's bold declaration came just a few days after the Lions stopped practice on Thursday after several scuffles broke out in the early portion, per The Athletic's Colton Pouncy.

Hopefully Campbell and the Lions' coaching staff can channel that competitive energy in the right direction during the rest of training camp.