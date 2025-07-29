The 2025 NFL Hall of Fame Game will take place on Thursday, July 31, to kick off the NFL season. The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers will be the two teams playing in the classic game, honoring the four Hall of Fame inductees, and one of them is longtime Chargers tight end Antonio Gates.

Eric Allen, Jared Allen, and Sterling Sharpe are also being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced during his press conference that Trey Lance will be the starting quarterback and that he will play at least three quarters. Former Clemson and Florida State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will come in and play the fourth quarter. Taylor Heinicke will be the emergency third-string QB, and Justin Herbert, of course, will not suit up and play. Herbert has never played in a preseason game and likely won't.

Lance has not had the career he imagined when being drafted third overall to the San Francisco 49ers. Lance could win the backup job and be the backup to Justin Herbert. With Jim Harbaugh as the head coach, becoming a better player is common.

Harbaugh had more updates for the game on Thursday.

Starting offensive lineman Zion Johnson will start at center and play a few drives. Johnson has started at left and right guard for Los Angeles, but has no NFL career reps at center. Johnson does have experience at center at Boston College.

Furthermore, the traditional starters won't play, and that includes receiver Quentin Johnston.

Johnston and Ladd McConkey won't suit up. McConkey has a minor injury but was not going to play on Thursday anyway. Receiver Tre Harris is on pace to play even after his contract dispute, and other receivers Derius Davis, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Brenden Rice, and Jalen Reagor should get a good amount of reps early on.