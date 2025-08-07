Kendall Rae Johnson, a ten-year-old farmer from Georgia, was pleasantly surprised when she visited South Carolina State University and was offered a full scholarship. Four years ago, Johnson was named Georgia's youngest certified farmer, and she has since made a name for herself in the agricultural industry.

Johnson had a love for farming from a young age. Her website states that she began growing fruits and vegetables in a little patio garden with her great-grandmother Laura “Kate” Williams, planting collard greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers. Johnson fell in love with gardening after her parents built a bigger garden bed for her at the age of four. She now asks friends to assist her in harvesting what she has planted.

Georgia commemorated Johnson in 2023 by designating March 23, 2023, as “Kendall Rae Johnson Day.” In her spare time, Johnson runs a charity organization called Kendall Rae's Green Heart, which aims to educate young people about sustainability, business, and agricultural practices.

In collaboration with Virginia State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Johnson and her family recently went on a nationwide college tour. During her final tour stop, she visited South Carolina State University and had a look around the school's program areas and research farms. School officials surprised her with a full-ride scholarship after she had seen what the campus had to offer. The scholarship, valued at $83,500, covers full tuition, fees, and room and board.

“We were genuinely inspired by Kendall Rae’s focus and maturity,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said. “It’s not every day you meet a 10-year-old who talks about microorganisms, crop counts, and longhorn cattle. She’s remarkable.”

Until she can put her new scholarship to use, Johnson will continue her education at home while working on her farm in South Fulton, which grows a variety of fruits and vegetables.