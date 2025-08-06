Mickey Joseph has added a recruiting wizard to his Grambling State squad that is also set to fortify his team during the season. Wyatt Anderson announced officially on his X account that he has joined the Tigers, with FCS Central Reporter Zach McKinnell reporting that he has been named tight end coach. Anderson previously served on Mississippi Valley State's coaching staff as running backs coach, run game coordinator, and recruiting coordinator.

During his time at Mississippi Valley State, the team's running backs collectively maintained a GPA above 3.0. As the recruiting coordinator, he led the Delta Devils to achieve back-to-back highest-ranked recruiting classes and secured the highest-rated signees in school history per 247 Sports.

Coach Anderson brings extensive collegiate football coaching experience, with roles at Southeast Missouri State, Arkansas Tech, and Black Hills State. Before joining the Delta Devils, Anderson was a key figure at Missouri State, helping the Redhawks achieve an impressive 2022 season. The team secured 9 wins, an undefeated 5-0 record in the Ohio Valley Conference, and a conference championship. They advanced to the NCAA FCS Playoffs for the third time in five years and recorded their fourth nine-win season in program history. The SEMO defense led the OVC in scoring, rushing, and total defense.

At Arkansas Tech, he coached running backs, led recruiting efforts, secured top prospects, and handled social media coordination. At Black Hills State, he improved offensive performance, particularly in the passing game, and coached all-conference wide receiver Keilar Harpham, who saw major statistical growth under his guidance.