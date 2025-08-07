Virginia Union University is set to welcome billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist Robert F. Smith to campus for a fireside chat. The fireside chat will take place on August 27, 2025, exploring the topics of leadership, legacy, and economic justice. The event will be held at the campus Living & Learning Center at 3:30 PM. Smith will speak directly to attendees as he offers insights from his recently published book, Lead Boldly: Seven Principles from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Smith is the founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, one of the most successful investment firms in the world. With a company that oversees assets worth over $100 billion, Smith is among the most influential Black businessmen in history.

Due to his most well-known promise to repay student loans for the Morehouse College graduating class of 2019, Smith has become a symbol of Black achievement and HBCU empowerment. His reputation as a builder of futures rather than just a businessman was reinforced by his generous action.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s teachings will be the main topic of Smith's speech. Seven principles from King's most impactful speeches are included in his new book, Lead Boldly, including:

“The Beloved Community”

“Two Americas”

The call for economic justice

Smith will discuss how King's teachings have influenced his leadership, service, and business during this event. It's not only about success; it's also about utilizing it to inspire others. HBCUs are more than just institutions; they are the backbone of Black America's culture and economy. The decision to invite Robert F. Smith to Virginia Union University is a courageous attempt to inspire new Black leadership generations.

RSVPs are required for this event, which is expected to fill up quickly. Here’s what you need to know: