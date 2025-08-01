As the football season rolls in, twenty HBCU players have been named to the HBCU+ Player of the Year watchlist. The award, developed through a collaboration between Stats Perform and Urban Edge Network (parent company of HBCU+), aims to recognize the top player from the 21 HBCU programs in the Division I subdivision. This includes schools in the Mid-Eastern Athletic, Southwestern Athletic, CAA Football, and OVC-Big South conferences. The winner is determined by a panel of designated voters.

Several HBCU teams and conferences are recognized in this year's list. North Carolina Central, Morgan State, Florida A&M, Jackson State, and Alcorn have several players represented on the list. Meanwhile, Jackson State's JaCobian Morgan, Norfolk State's Kevon King, and Morgan State's Erick Hunter find themselves featured on other award lists in this preseason.

Last year, former South Carolina State quarterback Eric Phoenix won the inaugural award. Phoenix threw for 2,469 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 65 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to a 9-2 record, en route to a MEAC Championship and Celebration Bowl appearance.

The list of players featured on the HBCU+ Player of the Year watchlist is below.