As the football season rolls in, twenty HBCU players have been named to the HBCU+ Player of the Year watchlist. The award, developed through a collaboration between Stats Perform and Urban Edge Network (parent company of HBCU+), aims to recognize the top player from the 21 HBCU programs in the Division I subdivision. This includes schools in the Mid-Eastern Athletic, Southwestern Athletic, CAA Football, and OVC-Big South conferences. The winner is determined by a panel of designated voters.

Several HBCU teams and conferences are recognized in this year's list. North Carolina Central, Morgan State, Florida A&M, Jackson State, and Alcorn have several players represented on the list. Meanwhile, Jackson State's JaCobian Morgan, Norfolk State's Kevon King, and Morgan State's Erick Hunter find themselves featured on other award lists in this preseason.

Last year, former South Carolina State quarterback Eric Phoenix won the inaugural award. Phoenix threw for 2,469 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 65 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to a 9-2 record, en route to a MEAC Championship and Celebration Bowl appearance.

The list of players featured on the HBCU+ Player of the Year watchlist is below.

NameTeamPositionYearHeightWeight
Bryce CageGrambling StateDLR-Sr.6-5269
Jason Collins Jr.Morgan StateRBR-So.5-9185
Desmond DanielsAlabama StateOLGr.6-6303
Stemarion EdwardsAlcorn StateLBGr.6-0220
Ckelby GivensSouthernDESr.6-3250
Ashton GrableFlorida A&MOLR-Sr.6-4315
Walker HarrisNorth Carolina CentralQBR-Sr.6-1195
T.J. HugginsFlorida A&MDBR-Sr.6-3185
Trevon HumphreyNorth Carolina CentralOLR-Jr.6-5255
Erick HunterMorgan StateLBSr.6-4210
Kevon KingNorfolk StateRBSr.5-11200
JaCobian MorganJackson StateQBGr.6-4228
Cam RansomBethune-CookmanQBR-Sr.6-3220
Malcolm ReedNorth Carolina CentralDBSr.6-3180
Nathan RembertJackson StateWRJr.5-8150
Jacorian SewellAlcorn StateRBGr.5-9195
Ja’Quan SnipesHamptonRBR-Sr.6-1215
Travis Terrell Jr.Jackson StateRB/RSSo.5-9170
Jeremiah WilliamsJackson StateDLR-Sr.6-2314
More HBCU News
The commissioners of the four HBCU conferences have written a letter to congress concerning the evolving nature of college athletics.
Four HBCU conferences agree to a broad strategic partnershipRandall Barnes ·
Members of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. posed for a photo during a chartering ceremony reception hosted by the Jackson (TN) Greek Alumni Council on August 25 at Mother Liberty CME Church.
16-year-old becomes a member of Sigma Gamma RhoKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·
Here is a list of three notable alumni of Tuskegee University including entertainment legends Keenan Ivory Wayans and Lionel Richie.
Keenan Ivory Wayans & other notable alumni of Tuskegee UniversityKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·
Delaware Blue Hens wide receiver Brett Buckman (13) picks up 20 yards against the Morgan State Bears linebacker Erick Hunter (40)
Buck Buchanan Award Watch List features three HBCU starsRandall Barnes ·
Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe breaks silence on ESPN departureRandall Barnes ·
Aug 29, 2024; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Pine Bluff Golden Lions quarterback Mekhi Hagens (9)
Mekhi Hagens removed from roster at Alabama A&MRandall Barnes ·