The world-famous Sonic Boom of the South marching band from Jackson State University is set to perform at the Las Vegas HBCU Classic. The university announced on January 30 that the Jackson State football team would be heading to Las Vegas to play against Grambling State University at Allegiant Stadium on October 25.

On July 31, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning board granted JSU's proposal to sign a contractual services arrangement with Principal Jets, LLC. For 370 members of the JSU Sonic Boom of the South Marching Band and authorized JSU employees, this will offer passenger charter flight transportation. The estimated overall cost of the contract agreement, which would run from October 24 to October 26, is $447,240.00, plus an additional $50,000 for fuel. Funds from the General Program and Education Funds will be used to finance the agreement.

Jackson State has one of the most recognized bands in the country. Not only is the Sonic Boom of the South loved by members of the HBCU community but also by celebrities as well. Last year the band grabbed the attention of Grammy Award-winning rapper Tyler the Creator after performing a rendition of his hit song “Sticky.”

ESPN's Kalan Hooks posted the performance on social media, featuring Tyler's song alongside GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Lil Wayne. In a passionate reply, Tyler said, “THIS IS WHY I MADE STICKY!!!!!! THIS IS WHY I ARRANGED IT THAT WAY, THIS BEAUTIFUL MY HEART IS FILLED.”

Tyler's hit song “Sticky” from his successful album Chromakopia is still a favorite among fans. The Jackson State performance demonstrates how HBCU bands have a special role in giving contemporary music a new, genuine vigor. Tyler's appreciation of the arrangement highlights the close relationship between his music and these marching bands' potent, imaginative presentation.

The Las Vegas HBCU Classic will air on HBCU Go. Kick-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.