Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony is having a great day. The Red Sox just signed him to an eight-year, $130 million contract extension to keep him in Boston long term. He almost put the cherry on top of a life-changing day by hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals. Unfortunately for him, Mike Yastrzemski had other plans as he ranged over near the Pesky Pole.

The veteran outfielder has earned praise from Bobby Witt Jr. and other Royals after joining the team at the trade deadline. When Anthony turned on an inside pitch and sent it to right field, he was the only one who could make the play. He needed to jump to get to the ball, but Yastrzemski corralled it and kept it from leaving the park.

Yaz making plays at Fenway 👀 pic.twitter.com/TSWVMSKUVj — MLB (@MLB) August 7, 2025

Yastrzemski made his fair share of athletic plays in the field for the San Francisco Giants. However, he is not the athlete he used to be. Despite his age, he was able to pull another rabbit out of his hat at Fenway Park. His play helped the Royals maintain a lead that they grew into a 7-3 advantage by the eighth inning.

While Yastrzemski stole the show with his catch, Wednesday's game is a notable one for Witt Jr., too. The All-Star shortstop stole second base in the third inning. That steal gave him 30 on the season, the fourth straight season he has snatched 30 or more to start his career. That achievement has Witt Jr. sitting next to Ichiro Suzuki in the Major League Baseball history books.

He might have had his home run robbed at the wall, but Anthony is content with how his day went. He is under contract with the Red Sox until 2034 and is one of the team's future stars. Unfortunately, Yastrzemski had the last laugh in right field.