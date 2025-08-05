The Florida A&M University community is mourning the loss of two alumni who were killed this past weekend. The two men died in a car crash while attending the Texas Greek Picnic in Houston, Texas. The victims have been identified as Jayden Flemming and Ronnie Burns; they both were members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

The crash happened when a suspect in a black Ford F-150 who was fleeing from the police struck their white Lexus vehicle. At a four-way stop, the Lexus had the right-of-way when it was aggressively struck, causing a fiery crash that killed both passengers. The fugitive motorist had struck other cars before the deadly collision, according to KHOU-11. He is being charged with murder by the Houston Police Department.

According to Houston Police Department Vehicle Crimes Division Sergeant Thomas Fendia, the driver, a Hispanic male, was taken into custody by officers at the scene. A female passenger in the truck was also found by police with injuries, but she is not being charged. According to Fendia, police believe the suspect had been drinking at the time of the accident due to the strong smell of alcohol when they arrested him.

In the wake of the heartbreaking news, the Florida A&M community has expressed profound sadness. Heartfelt condolences and tributes are overflowing on social media, praising the two young men for their drive, ambition, and contributions to the school. Both had bright careers ahead of them before this cruel event ended their lives; one graduated in 2024 and the other in 2025.

This tragic accident comes a month after Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., lost another member during a Greek event. Two people were shot and killed last month during an HBCU-affiliated Kappa Alpha Psi event in Atlanta. 23-year-old Justin Minnitee and 33-year-old Andrew Pearson died following a heated argument that escalated into gunfire. Pearson was a Savannah State alumnus and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi; Minnitee was not affiliated with the fraternity.