“She was just looking for some more opportunities to play and then just decided to transfer,” coach Jeff Walz told reporters after the game. “I’ve never been one to force some kid or try and force them to stay. I wasn’t going to do it. We wished her absolutely the best and hope she has great success.”

Verhulst hasn’t received as much playing time as she envisioned coming into the program. This season, she is averaging 6.4 points and 1.5 rebounds while playing 15 minutes per game. Verhulst will not be eligible to play for the Sooners this year but gets a chance to restart her college career in the 2023-24 season.

This season has been rough for Louisville, who behind Hannah van Lith entered the year as the Associated Press’ No. 7 ranked team in the country. They have now fallen out of the top-25 all together since.