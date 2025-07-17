Notre Dame fell short against Ohio State in the 2024-2025 College Football Playoffs National Championship Game, but is nonetheless among the favorites to take the throne in 2025. Their loaded running back room, led by Jeremiyah Love, is a big reason why Irish fans are confident in the team's potential.

The running back room is not just deep, but also a tight-knit group. Love praised head coach Marcus Freeman for the group's cohesion in a Thursday morning appearance on ESPN's ‘First Take.'

“First of all, they're my brothers,” Love said. “I can trust those guys with anything [and] they can trust me with anything. We built a very strong bond… Everybody loves each other. Everybody competes in a healthy way. There's no animosity in the room, none of that. We're all just on each other, making sure we're doing the right thing every single day. Just pushing each other to be the best version of ourselves… We train that way. Coach pushes this program in a way that when its' your time to step up, you gonna be ready.”

After a promising freshman year, Love exploded for 1,125 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns in 2024 as a sophomore. Quarterback Riley Leonard was the team's second-leading rusher, tallying 906 yards, with Jadarian Price adding 746 yards on 6.2 yards per attempt.

Fans not only expect Love to lead Notre Dame's backfield in 2025, but also to be one of the best running backs in college football. Price will still factor in behind him, with Aneyas Williams and Kedran Young also candidates to see increased roles.

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame enter pivotal 2025 season

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend.
MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Notre Dame returns a significant amount of offensive talent in 2025, notably Jeremiyah Love and Jordan Faison, they will be led by a new quarterback. With Leonard leaving for the NFL, the Irish will turn to former four-star recruit CJ Carr to lead their offense in the fall.

Carr, the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, has been viewed as the next man up for two years. Despite his connection to the Wolverines and growing up close to their campus, he committed to Notre Dame early and remained steadfast in his decision. The Fighting Irish also have Blake Hebert and Kenny Minchey in the quarterback room, but the entire program continues to heap praise on Carr as its next big star.

