The 2025 season could turn out to be a pivotal one for the Arizona Cardinals. This will be Year 3 for head coach Jonathan Gannon, meaning the emphasis will be on him to prove that he is the right man to helm the Cardinals for the future this season.

Gannon, a former defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles, is hoping that thanks to a lot of notable defensive additions over the last two seasons, one of their biggest issues will be fixed. However, nothing will attribute to the Cardinals' success more than starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who is set to enter his seventh season in the NFL. Murray has more pressure than anyone in the building because if he doesn't perform, he and Gannon both could be out of Arizona by next season.

The weight of expectations in Year 7

Kyler Murray has reached a critical point in his NFL career. At 27 years old and now several years removed from his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, he’s no longer the young quarterback with limitless potential — he’s the franchise cornerstone whose results haven’t matched the investment. Arizona committed to Murray in 2022 with a five-year, $230.5 million extension. Since then, the returns have been mixed at best.

Murray's overall record as a starter — 36-45-1 — underscores the inconsistency that has plagued his tenure. While there have been moments of brilliance, the Cardinals have just one playoff appearance during his time under center. That lone postseason trip in 2021 ended in a lopsided Wild Card defeat that still hangs over Murray’s résumé.

Injuries haven’t helped. Murray has missed significant time over the past few seasons, including most of 2023 while recovering from a torn ACL. But availability is only part of the story. Murray has struggled to consistently elevate the offense or finish strong down the stretch of a season. Last year, the Cardinals teased a potential turnaround when they briefly led the NFC West in November — only to collapse with five losses in their final seven games.

With the roster now upgraded across the board, especially on defense, Arizona can no longer afford mediocrity at quarterback. As FanSided’s Romell Williams noted, “Murray now has the best supporting cast of his career.” That includes playmakers like Trey McBride and former first-round selection Marvin Harrison Jr. He also has new defensive additions like Walter Nolen and Will Johnson. In other words, the excuses are gone.

Jonathan Gannon’s future is tied to Kyler Murray’s performance

While all eyes are on Murray, Jonathan Gannon isn’t far behind. The pressure on the quarterback is compounded by what’s at stake for the man leading the sideline. Gannon is just 12-22 in his first two seasons and enters 2025 needing to show meaningful progress — especially with ownership spending aggressively to improve the team’s personnel.

Gannon was hired with the idea of reshaping the Cardinals into a physical, defense-first operation. He has taken steps in that direction, but his success ultimately hinges on whether Murray can become the quarterback Arizona believed he was when they signed him long-term. As CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin pointed out, even a much-improved defense won’t matter “if [Murray] doesn’t make strides as a consistent passer.”

That makes 2025 a defining year for both men. Gannon can’t afford another sub-.500 season, while Murray can’t afford to stagnate with his head coach’s job — and possibly his own in Arizona — on the line.

Time to silence the critics

Outside the building, the criticism has grown louder. Some believe Murray’s flash and talent haven’t translated into leadership or results. Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna was especially harsh, calling Murray “one of the most overpaid QBs” in the league and questioning whether he knows when to take over games — or if he’s even capable of doing so. McKenna even labeled him a “social media quarterback,” arguing that highlight plays don’t make up for inconsistent decision-making.

There’s a growing belief around the league that this season is a tipping point. Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr highlighted that Murray’s contract becomes much easier to move after this year due to a reduced dead cap hit. That opens the door for Arizona to potentially explore trade options if Murray underwhelms again.

None of this is to say Murray can’t turn the narrative around. He’s still one of the most dynamic athletes at the position and has shown the ability to create plays few quarterbacks can. But after six years of uneven production, the patience — both in Arizona and around the league — is wearing thin.

One last shot for Kyler Murray to prove he is the franchise

The Cardinals haven’t won a playoff game since 2015. They’ve made the postseason just once in the last nine years. That drought needs to end, and the front office may not wait much longer for Murray to deliver.

If the former No. 1 pick can stay healthy and lead the Cardinals to a winning season, he’ll not only preserve his role as the face of the franchise but likely secure Gannon’s future as well. But if Arizona sputters and finishes near the bottom of the division again, sweeping changes could be on the horizon — starting with the quarterback.

For Murray, 2025 isn’t just another season. It’s his final opportunity to prove that he was worth the massive contract, that he can be a playoff-caliber leader, and that he’s still the future in Arizona. If he can’t do that, his time in the desert may be nearing its end.