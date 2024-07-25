With the new season just around the corner, Manchester United faces a crisis with its full-back positions. The team is currently on a tour in Los Angeles without key players like Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, and Tyrell Malacia. This situation has left the club in a state of panic as it scrambles to find solutions before starting the new campaign.

A summer of uncertainty for Manchester United

Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot are on extended breaks after participating in the Euros. Shaw's long-term fitness is a major concern for the club. He played in the final stages of the Euros for England, but it was his first game since February. Dalot was one of the most reliable players for United last season and is expected to start on the right side, with Shaw on the left. However, there is no clear back-up for either position, as the club is trying to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is currently in Los Angeles with the team.

Wan-Bissaka is in the last year of his contract and has not played for Manchester United since May 2023. He has also had two knee operations. Despite being in LA, the club is actively looking to offload him. This leaves United in a precarious position, with no experienced cover for Shaw or Dalot. The sale of Wan-Bissaka would leave a significant gap in the squad, further complicating the situation for manager Erik ten Hag.

Potential solutions

Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, has given young players opportunities in the pre-season games. Teenager Sam Murray has been playing at left-back in the first two pre-season matches against Rosenberg and Rangers. He is also set to play in LA, but he has yet to make his professional debut for the club. This is a big step for Murray, and while it’s a great opportunity, it also highlights the club's current lack of depth in this area.

The reliance on young and inexperienced players like Murray indicates the urgent need for reinforcements. The pressure on Murray to perform at a high level without prior professional experience is significant, and it remains to be seen if he can rise to the occasion. This situation has forced the club to explore other options in the transfer market.

United has been eyeing Bayern Munich's right-back, Noussair Mazraoui, to strengthen their squad. The Moroccan international could be a valuable addition to the team, but he has a price tag of around £20 million. Mazraoui’s experience and skill set would provide a much-needed boost to United’s defensive lineup. If the deal goes through, it could provide much-needed reinforcement for United's defense.

As the new season approaches, Manchester United has some serious decisions to make regarding their full-back situation. The absence of key players like Shaw and Dalot, combined with the uncertainty surrounding Wan-Bissaka's future, leaves the team vulnerable. While the pre-season tour allows young players to prove themselves, it also underscores the need for experienced and reliable players in these positions.

The club's pursuit of Mazraoui indicates that they are aware of the issue and are actively seeking solutions. However, with less than a month to go before the start of the season, time is running out. The next few weeks will be crucial for United as they look to resolve these problems and prepare for what promises to be a challenging season ahead.

The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated. Manchester United's success in the upcoming season hinges on their ability to address the full-back crisis effectively. The decisions made in the coming days will have a lasting impact on the team's performance and their prospects for the season. Fans and players alike will be hoping for swift and decisive action to ensure the team is ready to compete at the highest level.