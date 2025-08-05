The Arizona Diamondbacks made some trades ahead of the MLB trade deadline, to try and bolster their roster for the future. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez was the centerpiece of their trades, as he went to the Seattle Mariners. He was the second Arizona player to go to Seattle, as Josh Naylor also was sent there.

The Diamondbacks got prospects in return for those guys, but the general consensus in Major League Baseball is that they could have done better. The Athletic is pointing to a reason why Arizona didn't get a stronger haul for those two players.

“Assessing deadline trades immediately can be problematic. Most in the industry, however, agree that rental hitters bring underwhelming returns. And they point to the Diamondbacks’ hauls for Naylor and Suárez as the latest proof,” Ken Rosenthal wrote.

Both Naylor and Suarez failed to give Arizona a top-eight prospect back from the Mariners, the outlet reports. There is a reason, however, for Diamondbacks fans not to lose hope.

“For Suárez, the Diamondbacks acquired first baseman Tyler Locklear (the Mariners’ No. 9 prospect, per MLB Pipeline), plus minor-league relievers Hunter Cranston (No. 16) and Juan Burgos (No. 17),” Rosenthal added. “For Naylor, they acquired pitching prospects Brandyn Garcia (No. 13) and Ashton Izzy (No. 16), with Izzy generating immediate trade interest, according to D-Backs sources.”

The Diamondbacks are fourth in the National League West division this season. Arizona currently holds a 54-59 record.

Diamondbacks and Mariners are heading in different directions

Arizona has struggled to find wins for most of the year. The Diamondbacks have had some issues with their pitching, as ace Zac Gallen has underperformed this campaign. Gallen was also a major trade candidate before the deadline, although Arizona held on to him.

The Mariners meanwhile are contending in the American League West. While Seattle trails the Houston Astros, the club is putting together a solid season. The offense is led by catcher Cal Raleigh. Raleigh has 42 home runs this season to lead Major League Baseball.

With the Suarez trade, the Mariners now have two of the best home run hitters in baseball. Suarez is currently fifth in MLB in homers, with 36 on the campaign.

Seattle is currently 60-53 on the season.