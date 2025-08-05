Following his arrest on a weapons charge Friday night, Denzel Perryman has since been released from custody and will not face any charges. The linebacker will return to the Los Angeles Chargers' training camp, where head coach Jim Harbaugh has offered him support from afar.

Harbaugh has been in his linebacker's corner from the start, saying that the 32-year-old has “always done right.” Harbaugh said he believed the situation would play itself out just before Perryman was released from custody on Monday night.

“Love Denzel,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN. “He's always done right. He's never been in trouble. Got a beautiful family, and we'll let the due process play out.”

Perryman was arrested on Friday after he was pulled over and officers found two assault rifles in his car. The 32-year-old was on his way to a gun range, but possession of an assault rifle is nonetheless illegal in California. He was detained with a felony charge of possessing an assault weapon, with a court date scheduled for Tuesday morning, before his charges were dropped.

With his release, Perryman is able to return to the Chargers in time for their second preseason game. Whether or not he plays in the game remains to be seen.

Denzel Perryman battling to keep job in Chargers training camp

Perryman initially began his career with the Chargers but left the team in the 2021 offseason. He returned to the franchise in the 2024 offseason and immediately resumed his role as a starting linebacker and anchor of the defense. However, ahead of his 11th season, Perryman is battling to keep his job in the starting lineup.

In addition to Perryman, the Chargers also return starting inside linebackers Troy Dye and Daiyan Henley. However, the biggest threat to Perryman's career is 2024 third-round pick Junior Colson, whom the team is banking on to make a second-year leap. Colson played for Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter at Michigan.

While Perryman's arrest did not do him any favors, he still appears to be in the starting lineup. Perryman sat out the Chargers' first preseason game, the Hall of Fame game, along with the rest of the starters.