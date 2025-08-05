The Washington Commanders are in a difficult situation with receiver Terry McLaurin. Washington's star wide receiver recently requested a trade amid his contract dispute with the team. Now new details are emerging that shed some light on what exactly he wants in a new contract.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini shared some details about what she's hearing related to McLaurin's contract dispute with the Commanders.

Russini pushed back on the narrative that McLaurin is seeking an identical contract to Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf.

“I know there's some talk out there that Terry McLaurin is looking for an identical contract to DK Metcalf,” Russini said via Scoop City on Tuesday. “I heard there's parts of that contract that he's looking for, but that doesn't necessarily mean [he wants] the exact APY.”

The Steelers signed Metcalf to a four-year, $132 million contract after acquiring him in a trade earlier this offseason.

It is easy to understand why McLaurin would want a contract similar to Metcalf's, even if it is not identical.

McLaurin has been a reliable receiver for Washington ever since joining the team in 2019. He has put up at least 1,000 receiving yards every season since 2020. McLaurin is everything an NFL team could want from a veteran wide receiver.

What is Terry McLaurin's leverage over Commanders in contract negotiations?

Article Continues Below
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts after a play with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Does McLaurin have enough leverage to force the Commanders to give him a new contract?

ESPN's Dan Graziano certainly thinks so.

Graziano explained in a recent article that Washington's offense would be very different without McLaurin. As such, he has some pretty significant leverage that could help get a deal done before the regular season.

“McLaurin's leverage, to the extent that he has any, appears to be that they clearly need him if they want to operate their offense,” Graziano wrote. “He has been upfront with the coaching staff about what's going on. He informed Quinn of the trade request before it became public. Daniels said the two of them have been talking a lot and watching film together. So whenever the standoff ends or McLaurin decides to start practicing, it shouldn't take long for things to rev back up. In the meantime, it's the one negative storyline that's cropped up around this team since Quinn and general manager Adam Peters came in last offseason.”

Hopefully both sides can agree on a new contract very soon. Otherwise, this dispute could drag into the regular season.

More Commanders News
Dan Quinn, Commanders
The biggest surprise from Commanders’ first unofficial depth chart of 2025 NFL seasonDouglas Fritz ·
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury stands on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium with rookie Josh Conerly in the background
Kliff Kingsbury is already loving Commanders’ 1st-round pickJosue Pavon ·
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium.
Commanders’ Jayden Daniels drops Terry McLaurin revelation amid contract, trade dramaPreston Byers ·
hall of fame Troy Aikman prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn & Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in the background
Commanders’ Dan Quinn reveals Troy Aikman advice for Jayden DanielsJosue Pavon ·
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
NFL rumors: Why a Steelers-Commanders Terry McLaurin trade won’t happenJaren Kawada ·
image thumbnail
Commanders’ perfect Micah Parsons trade proposal to CowboysGarrett Kerman ·