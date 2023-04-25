Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot came up big, scoring the overtime winner in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It gave Toronto a 3-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It’s a big moment for Kerfoot personally. While valuable to the Maple Leafs, he has not had the best season this year. After a career season in 2021-22, he had just 32 points in 2022-23.

After the game, Kerfoot didn’t allow the moment to get to his head. “I don’t want to make it any bigger than it is. It’s an OT goal, which is big, doesn’t make up for anything else,” he said.

The Maple Leafs mounted a massive comeback to take a stranglehold on this series. Toronto entered the third period down 4-1 and in need of a major spark from somewhere.

They got that spark from superstar forward Auston Matthews. Matthews scored two goals in the third period, including one on the powerplay. And with less than four minutes left, defenseman Morgan Rielly tied the game.

Rielly shared his excitement for his teammate after the game. That excitement was a common theme among Maple Leafs players and coaches in the aftermath of Kerfoot’s goal.

“A guy that works as hard as he does, and as good as he is for the leadership and the spirit of our team, it’s the kind of guy that usually gets rewarded and should get rewarded,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said.

The Maple Leafs can end this series by winning Game 5 on Thursday in front of their home fans. Toronto is seeking its first playoff series victory since the 2004 season. Only time will tell if Game 5 is the game to end their nearly 20-year playoff misery.