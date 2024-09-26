When it comes to the Toronto Maple Leafs, there is no such thing as minor news Auston Matthews is involved. The high-scoring forward will not play in the team's preseason game Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens as a result of an upper-body injury.

Head coach Craig Berube said the Maple Leafs were taking a precautionary move by leaving Matthews off the active roster for the game in Toronto. Berube has run a very challenging training camp and when established players need some time off to recover, he has given it to them.

The Maple Leafs play another game against the Canadiens Saturday in Montreal. Berube did not indicate whether Matthews would play in that game or would sit that one out as well.

Matthews felt some discomfort during Tuesday's practice and left the ice early. He sat out the Wednesday practice but was on the ice Thursday for an optional practice. Optional practices on game day tend not to be anywhere near as demanding as regularly scheduled practices.

“We don't want lingering injuries and things like that going on,” Berube said, per ESPN News Services. “So we've got to make sure that we're smart.”

Matthews remains the Maple Leafs' key offensive player

The Maple Leafs hired Berube in the offseason to give the team an added dose of toughness and make them better on the defensive end of the ice.

Imposing a tougher training camp than the Maple Leafs are used to seeing is a first step, but the team must prove its effectiveness in the third period of close games in the regular season. If the Leafs can step up in those situations, it should make them a tougher team to play against in the postseason.

The Maple Leafs were eliminated in overtime of the seventh game against the Boston Bruins last season, and head coach Sheldon Keefe was let go from his position shortly thereafter.

Matthews is coming off a season in which he scored 69 goals to lead both the Maple Leafs and the NHL. He also added 38 assists, and he is expected to make a run at another goal scoring championship in the upcoming season.

The huge scorer has also improved his defensive play in recent seasons. While he is not a big hitter, he does a good job of getting in the passing lanes and breaking up offensive forays by the opponent and limiting possession time.

Auston Matthews is entering his ninth season in the NHL, and he has never scored fewer than 34 goals in any season. He has scored 368 career goals and 281 assists for 649 points in 562 games. He had a plus-20 rating for the second year in a row last season.