Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke to the media ahead of the NHL draft, and he was asked about whether the Maple Leafs will be able to extend both Auston Matthews and William Nylander in the future.

“I'm confident we're going to get both players signed until proven otherwise,” Brad Treliving said, via Chris Johnston.

Both Auston Matthews and William Nylander are entering the final year of their current contracts, and as noted above, the Maple Leafs would like to keep the core together for the future.

Matthews is making $11.64 million in 2023-2024, according to Spotrace, while Nylander is making $6.962 million this upcoming season. What makes extensions for those players tricky is the fact that the NHL salary cap is not going up by much at all this season, and it is possible that it might not go up significantly in the foreseeable future. The Maple Leafs also have Mitch Marner under contract for just under $11 million a year through the 2024-2025 season, so it might take moving him off of the roster to make extensions for Matthews and Nylander possible.

It is a huge first offseason for Treliving as the Maple Leafs' general manager. It would be huge if he is able to keep the core together and keep Matthews and Nylander. The team has become one of the most talented in the NHL as a result of Kyle Dubas' building of the team. It will be interesting to see if Treliving has to offload other pieces to retain Matthews and Nylander.