Fans were upset when the Los Angeles Dodgers wasted Blake Snell’s strong start with a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in the series opener. But after a second straight offensive no-show in Saturday’s humbling 5-1 defeat, Dodgers fans were calling for Dave Roberts' job.

San Diego starter Nestor Cortes dominated the Dodgers, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning. The eighth-year veteran earned his second win of the season, allowing just one hit and no walks with three strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Cortes managed to top Yu Darvish’s spectacular performance in Friday's game as the Padres’ pitchers made history. Cortes and Darvish held the Dodgers to one or fewer hits through six innings in back-to-back games for the first time since 1958.

Following the game, Roberts appeared at a loss trying to explain the Dodgers’ disappearing offense. “It’s not a lack of talent. It’s certainly not a lack of trying. But we’ve gotta do more,” LA’s manager said, per SportsNet LA.

Nestor Cortes baffles Dodgers’ offense in Padres win

“You have to take what the pitcher gives you and try to create something. You can’t always go for that big swing and you gotta kinda shorten up and… we do it at times but just collectively I just don’t see us doing that collectively,” Roberts offered.

The problem was, Cortes didn’t give Los Angeles much of anything. The Dodgers were held to just one run for the second straight game. And rookie Alex Freeland has accounted for all of LA’s scoring in the series so far. One night after hitting his first career home run, Freeland went deep again while pinch-hitting in the eighth inning.

Miguel Rojas got the Dodgers’ only other hit in the game when he broke up Cortes’ no-hit bid in the sixth.

San Diego moved into sole possession of first place in the NL West with Saturday’s win. It’s the latest in a season the Padres have led the division since 2010. And fans were not pleased with LA’s performance, venting their frustration on Roberts.

Joe wrote:

“Never in the history of baseball has a 1 year deal player on a contender gotten this much leash. Michael Conforto has taken this ‘runway’ thing to a whole new level. Night after night he’s the worst player in the MLB and Dave Roberts just says ‘I believe in Michael’.”

free jaffa added simply:

“Dave Roberts needs to be fired”

And Nomadic Dreams commented:

“Dave Roberts says the team is not trying hard enough. Sounds like a managerial issue. The next time I hear Roberts take any responsibility, it will be the first.”