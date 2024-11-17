The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night, led by the superstar forward duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

And while McDavid picked up a goal and an assist to add to his already incredible career accomplishment of 1,001 points at just 27 years of age, it would be the Maple Leafs who got the last laugh.

Toronto forward and Ontario native Mitch Marner netted the overtime-winning goal, not only securing the extra point for the Leafs but also reaching a career milestone of his own with his 200th NHL goal. He beat goaltender Stuart Skinner on a two-on-one rush with a blocker side shot:

The sellout crowd on hand in Toronto went wild for their native son's accomplishment, giving him a standing ovation when he was announced as one of the game's three stars.

The Leafs will next hit the ice against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

What does the future hold for Mitch Marner with the Maple Leafs?

Marner is playing in the final year of his current contract with the Leafs, and there hasn't been any significant progress in getting work done on an extension.

Marner's future with the Maple Leafs has been the subject of widespread speculation, along with fellow “Core Four” member and former captain John Tavares.

Marner has played his entire NHL career with the Leafs, the team he grew up idolizing as a youngster in Ontario. And right now, it appears as though the Leafs are content to have him play out the season on his expiring contract before making an official decision on what comes next.

Marner has scored 200 goals with 462 assists while playing with the Leafs, who selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, the year before the club selected fellow star Auston Matthews with the first overall pick.