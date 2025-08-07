The New York Knicks made some additions in the 2025 offseason. They signed dynamic guard Jordan Clarkson, as well as burly big man Guerschon Yabusele. And they also locked up Mikal Bridges to a long-term extension and added new head coach Mike Brown.

One move that understandably flew under the radar was the drafting of Mohamed Diawara.

Who is Mohamed Diawara?

New York selected Diawara with the 51st pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Diawara is a 6-foot-9-inch 20-year-old with a 7-foot-4 wingspan. He has played professionally for the past five years, appearing most recently with the Cholet Basket in France's Betclic Élite league. In 27 games last year, Diawara averaged 5.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is admittedly raw. But he has significant upside and potential, which New York obviously hopes he taps into sooner than later. Fortunately for the Knicks, there is reason to believe he could do exactly that.

Diawara was undoubtedly big enough to play center in small-ball lineups in his time in the Vegas Summer League. His wing span makes him a bonafide lob threat who can rise above the rim with ease, especially when playing alongside a playmaker like Tyler Kolek — the team's only real playmaker.

He has a strong game with the ball in his hands, especially for his age and experience. And he is equally impressive on the defensive end of the floor. Comparisons project Diawara to be more like Pascal Siakam than a center, even a modern, stretch five.

Diawara averaged seven points, 5,3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in four Summer League games. He didn't shoot the ball particularly well (40% on field goal attempts); however, Diawara flashed serious upside in Las Vegas. He moved well with and without the ball in his hands. And he showed self awareness, rarely settling for jump shots, and choosing to instead attack the basket and create for teammates. All of that can translate to the NBA, with dividends being paid as soon as this season.

Could Mohamed Diawara help the Knicks in his first NBA season?

It's important to temper expectations. Diawara may be a better fit for a two-way contract. That allows him to spend time developing in the G-League, as well. Think about Miles McBride's road to the NBA as a possible blueprint.

Additionally, New York has limited remaining roster spots and salary cap space. The idea of using a spot on Diawara is pretty far fetched, especially since Kevin McCullar Jr — who is far more game-ready than the 2025 second-round pick — remains unsigned. Rumors pertaining to the team's interest in Ben Simmons have also picked back up in recent days.

The Knicks must also learn more about 2024 draft pick Ariel Hukporti, as they'll have a big decision to make regarding the future of Mitchell Robinson following the 2025-26 season. So, understanding what Hukporti can do trumps learning about Diawara, for now.

Still, the Knicks should keep Diawara. If he's signed to a two-way deal, he could very possibly impress coach Mike Brown relatively quickly. Specifically, his defensive versatility and ability to guard ball handlers should translate to the NBA early on. While his offensive game requires some polish, his upside and potential mean there is no reason why Diawara can't carve out a role for himself with the Knicks both now and in the future.

The Knicks enter 2025-26 as one of a select few teams with realistic title aspirations. That's an unfamiliar spot for most people around the organization. Still, Diawara should get a fair shot this season. And playing alongside championship-caliber talent should only benefit the rookie, who won't be asked to do too much too soon.