The Dallas Wings are on a three game losing streak and have dropped eight of their last ten games. Things went from bad to worse when All-Star rookie Paige Bueckers injured her back against the New York Liberty. The Rookie of the Year favorite said she is taking the injury day-by-day. However, Breanna Stewart might not be the only star that misses their next matchup.

Stewart received a diagnosis for a right keen bone bruise on July 30. The Liberty have yet to provide a timetable for the former MVP's return to the court. Bueckers, on the other hand, is taking things slow. However, she is not participating in today's practice, according to ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta. Her status for Friday's game against New York is still up in the air.

Even with Stewart out, the Wings need all the help they can get if they want to win the regular season series against the defending champions. However, Dallas was cautious when Bueckers dealt with a concussion earlier this season and have no reason to treat her latest injury any differently. The Wings want to keep their young star healthy, even if it means getting blown out on Friday.

Despite the Wings having one of the more disappointing seasons in the league this year, their future is bright. Bueckers has been everything she was hyped up to be. If she does not suit up against the Liberty, Dallas will be without its leader in points, assists, blocks, and steals per game. Bueckers' rookie season has earned comparisons to the best ever, including Caitlin Clark's.

The Wings have not officially scratched Bueckers from Friday's game. However, the fact that she is not practicing is not a good sign. Bueckers and Stewart might have to wait until next season to face each other on an WNBA court again. Despite that, Arike Ogunbowale, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones bring enough star power into their clash.

More Dallas Wings News
