Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares reacted to reaching the 1000-point mark in the NHL after his team's overtime loss on Monday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs fell on Monday night to the New York Islanders on Long Island. New York needed just 46 seconds into the overtime period, as Bo Horvat sent the crowd home happy. However, the biggest story coming out of this game revolves around a former Islander. Maple Leafs star John Tavares scored his 1000th career point on Monday night.

Tavares scored the milestone point with seconds remaining in regulation. His shot from the point was turned aside by Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin. Defenseman Morgan Rielly found the rebound, however, and tied the game with seven seconds remaining.

“It's been a great ride so far, a great journey,” Tavares said after the game, via NHL.com. “Obviously, you want to celebrate in a win, but I'm very proud of it and, in certain ways, just kind of happy it's happened.”

John Tavares began his career with the Islanders

Tavares spent nine seasons with the Islanders before joining Toronto in 2018. He scored 272 goals for the Isles to go along with 621 points during that time. In 2016, he helped New York win their first playoff series since 1993. The history he shares with the Islanders added to the achievement of this milestone, according to Tavares.

“The uniqueness of doing it where I played my first nine years of my career and a big part of who I am and the way this place impacted me, it was tremendous. So, really unique and cool to do it here,” the Maple Leafs star said, via NHL.com.

The Islanders made Tavares the first overall selection in the 2009 NHL Draft. The former London Knights star broke out in 2011-12 when he scored 81 points. That season marked the first of five 80+ point seasons Tavares would record in his career.

Overall, a win would have made this all the better. That said, it's an astonishing achievement that very few players in the history of the league can say they've accomplished. Tavares recognizes how special this moment is.

“It would have been nice to get the two points and have a little happier locker room, but really nice to get [my 1,000th NHL point] and to have the support of my teammates,” Tavares said, via NHL.com.